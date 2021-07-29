Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $113,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,449. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

