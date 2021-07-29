Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $240.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.