Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 531,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.