Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.72.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 5,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

