Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.