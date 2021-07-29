Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,422 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.