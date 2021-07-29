Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $583.35 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

