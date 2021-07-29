Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.73. The company had a trading volume of 138,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,131. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.