Verity & Verity LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 230,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566,395. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

