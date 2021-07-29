Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $128.14. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

