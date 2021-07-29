Verity & Verity LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.