Verity & Verity LLC Sells 25,847 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $318.56. 68,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The company has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

