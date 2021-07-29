Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 10,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

