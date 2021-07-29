Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 10,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87.
In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.