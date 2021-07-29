Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

VINP stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.38 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.