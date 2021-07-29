Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VIRC opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

