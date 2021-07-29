Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):

7/23/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

7/13/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

7/12/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

6/30/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/28/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/25/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 9,918,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,623,893. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

