Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.