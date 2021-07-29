Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBBF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.