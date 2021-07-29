Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQCU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

PAQCU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

