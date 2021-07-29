Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

