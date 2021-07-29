Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,775 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

BTAQU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

