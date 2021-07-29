Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 106,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

