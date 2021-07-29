Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.