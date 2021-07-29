Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCZ stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 1,034,038 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 532,446 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 353,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

