Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NCZ stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
