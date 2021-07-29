Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

V traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,338. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.