Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

