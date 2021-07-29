Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.96.
Visa stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
