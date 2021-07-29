VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 761,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.88. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

