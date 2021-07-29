Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 95,082 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.