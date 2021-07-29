Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

