Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

