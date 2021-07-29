Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 410.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 722,316 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

