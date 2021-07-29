Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.72 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Shares of GWW opened at $454.08 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.10 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

