Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

