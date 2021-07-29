Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Purchases $14,600.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

