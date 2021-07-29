W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $454.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $333.10 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

