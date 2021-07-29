Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,478 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

