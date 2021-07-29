Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.770 EPS.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,216. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.15 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

