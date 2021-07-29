Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.77. 36,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

