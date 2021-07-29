Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.