Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. 51,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

