Waste Connections’ (WCN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.54 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $136.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.80.

WCN opened at $124.43 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

