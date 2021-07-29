Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 28,097 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

