Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WM stock opened at $145.67 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.