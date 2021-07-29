Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,864,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WTII stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Water Technologies International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

