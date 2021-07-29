Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,623. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

