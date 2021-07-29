Web Blockchain Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Web Blockchain Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEBB stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Web Blockchain Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile

Web Blockchain Media Inc engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

