Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

7/22/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

6/28/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.