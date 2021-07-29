Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a growth of 1,217.1% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weidai in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weidai in the first quarter worth $290,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Weidai has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

