Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0944 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

