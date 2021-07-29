Wells Fargo & Company Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.